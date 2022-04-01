(KMAland) -- St. Albert and AHSTW won in dominant fashion, while Lewis Central snuck away with a 2-1 win in KMAland boys soccer Friday.
Lewis Central 2 Sioux City East 1
Lewis Central’s Easton Adams and Jonah Churchill both chipped in a goal for the Titans in the win.
St. Albert 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
St. Albert’s Gavin Tarbox lit up the pitch for the Falcons tallying six goals, while Gabriel Barajas had a pair. Meanwhile, Nate Kay and Aaron Kiley both chipped in with one.
Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 1
Manuel Alcaraz and Richard Gonzalez had two goals apiece in the win.
AHSTW 8 Logan-Magnolia 1
Raydden Grobe racked up three goals and an assist for the Vikings, while Raymen Cuirana pitched in with a pair of goals. Ethan Holtz, Jace Peterson, and Hayden Fischer also all found the back of the net once.