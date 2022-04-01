KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- St. Albert and AHSTW won in dominant fashion, while Lewis Central snuck away with a 2-1 win in KMAland boys soccer Friday.

Lewis Central 2 Sioux City East 1 

Lewis Central’s Easton Adams and Jonah Churchill both chipped in a goal for the Titans in the win.

St. Albert 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

St. Albert’s Gavin Tarbox lit up the pitch for the Falcons tallying six goals, while Gabriel Barajas had a pair. Meanwhile, Nate Kay and Aaron Kiley both chipped in with one.

Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 1 

Manuel Alcaraz and Richard Gonzalez had two goals apiece in the win. 

AHSTW 8 Logan-Magnolia 1

Raydden Grobe racked up three goals and an assist for the Vikings, while Raymen Cuirana pitched in with a pair of goals. Ethan Holtz, Jace Peterson, and Hayden Fischer also all found the back of the net once.

 

