(KMAland) -- Harlan shut out Kuemper, Treynor downed Underwood and Sioux City East and Conestoga were also area winners in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.

Harlan 2 Kuemper Catholic 0 

Mason Anderson scored for Harlan, which also benefitted from an own goal in the shutout win.

Treynor 5 Underwood 2 

Sam Burmeister had four goals and two assists for Treynor in the win. Brock Poland added a goal and two assists, and Mason Yochum pitched in one assist for the Eagles.

Van Meter 8 AHSTW 1 

Brayden Lund had the only goal of the game for AHSTW.

Sioux City East 5 Fort Dodge 1

No stats reported.

Conestoga 2 Fremont 1 

Noah Simones and Jayden Widler each scored goals for Conestoga in the win.

