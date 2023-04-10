(KMAland) -- Harlan shut out Kuemper, Treynor downed Underwood and Sioux City East and Conestoga were also area winners in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
Harlan 2 Kuemper Catholic 0
Mason Anderson scored for Harlan, which also benefitted from an own goal in the shutout win.
Treynor 5 Underwood 2
Sam Burmeister had four goals and two assists for Treynor in the win. Brock Poland added a goal and two assists, and Mason Yochum pitched in one assist for the Eagles.
Van Meter 8 AHSTW 1
Brayden Lund had the only goal of the game for AHSTW.
Sioux City East 5 Fort Dodge 1
No stats reported.
Conestoga 2 Fremont 1
Noah Simones and Jayden Widler each scored goals for Conestoga in the win.