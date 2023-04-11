(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig got H10 wins, Underwood won in non-conference, Treynor lost a tight battle with Hoover, SCN, Heelan, SCW and LeMars won in the MRC and Conestoga took a thrilling win in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday.
Glenwood 8 St. Albert 0
Caden Johnson scored three goals to lead the way for Glenwood in the shutout win.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Lewis Central 2
Jackson Saravia scored twice and Angel Jimenez found the net once for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Richard Gonzalez and Christopher Campos both had assists for the Monarchs. Sebastian Contreras also played well in goal with eight saves.
Underwood 5 Creston 1
No stats reported.
Greene County 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
No stats to report.
Des Moines Hoover 1 Treynor 0
“It was a battle,” Coach Jason McIntosh told KMA Sports. “We learned a lot, and that’s the competition we need.”
Sioux City North 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 1 Sioux City East 0
Charly Perez scored the only goal of the game for Sioux City West on an assist from Adam Flores. Angel Olivarez had the clean sheet and six saves in goal.
LeMars 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
No stats reported.
Aurora 4 Nebraska City 0
No stats reported.
Conestoga 2 Gross Catholic 2 (3-1 Conestoga in PKs)
No stats reported.