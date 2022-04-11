(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won a battle of top ranked teams in the state while Harlan, Tri-Center, Lo-Ma, NV/WCV and Conestoga all added victories of their own in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
Lewis Central 1 Glenwood 0
State No. 1 Lewis Central edged past No. 2 Glenwood behind a goal from Colton Costello.
Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 1
Seth Anderson, Ashton Lyon, Wyatt Powell, Ian Shelton and Caleb Smith scored one goal each for Harlan in the victory. Lyon also had two assists, and Luke Freund tallied one helper for the Cyclones.
Tri-Center 4 Atlantic 1
Ethan Flaharty and Holden Skow had two goals each for Tri-Center in the victory. Skow added two assists while Michael Denning and Dayton Plambeck assisted on one goal apiece. Hayden Benson had a strong night in goal with 16 saves.
Gershon Segura-Acevedo had the only Atlantic goal of the night. Tyrell Williams added 15 saves for the Trojans.
Van Meter 4 AHSTW 1
Raydden Grobe scored the only goal of the game for AHSTW.
Logan-Magnolia 4 Missouri Valley 2
Jacob Downey scored a pair of goals, and Baker Lally and Nicio Adame had one goal each for Logan-Magnolia in the win.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 7 East Sac County 0
Mitchell Dickson had a hat trick while Jadon Wilson and Kamron Kunkle posted one each for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley in the shutout win.
Other Area Scores
Conestoga 1 York 0