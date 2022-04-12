(KMAland) -- Sioux City East won a thriller on penalty kicks while the Platte, Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were also winners in KMAland boys soccer action on Tuesday.
Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 2 – 2 OTs/PK
Faustino Gomez drilled the game-winning penalty kick for the Raiders, who edged their Missouri River Conference foe after outscoring them, 9-8, in penalty kicks.
The Platte 3 Roncalli Catholic 2
Dominic Hobbs, Dominic Vercellino and Tucker Orwig all scored one goal each for The Platte in the win.
Other Area Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City North 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 LeMars 0