(KMAland) – Glenwood and Creston were 1-0 winners, Sioux City North beat Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig rolled and Conestoga won in overtime on Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland boys soccer rundown below.
Glenwood 1 Treynor 0
Caden Johnson’s goal early in the second half was all Glenwood needed for the win.
Creston 1 Atlantic 0
No Stats Reported
Denison-Schleswig 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Carlos Zamago pulled the hat trick for the Monarchs while Jackson Saravia and Jesus Espinoza had two goals apiece. Jesus Hernandez and Juan Tercero had one goal apiece, and Sebastian Contreras accounted for 3 saves.
Panorama 8 AHSTW 2
Ethan Holtz and Landon Golden scored goals in AHSTW's loss while Brayden Lund had an assist.
Sioux City North 4 Lewis Central 2
Michael Avery and Isaac Rogel accounted for goals in Sioux City North's win.
Boston Hensley scored a goal while Adriene Robles had an assist for Lewis Central in the loss.
Western Christian 5 LeMars 2
No Stats Reported
Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 1
No Stats Reported
Kearney Catholic 1 The Platte 0
No Stats Reported
Conestoga 4 Roncalli Catholic 3 -- OT
Noah Simones, Jack Welch and Jayden Widler scored goals for Conestoga in the thrilling win.