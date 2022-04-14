(KMAland) -- Treynor took down Creston, NV/WCV rolled to a win, Sioux City North knocked off Lewis Central and Nebraska City nabbed another shutout win in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday.
Treynor 2 Creston 0
Sam Burmeister and Andrew Kellar had one goal each, and Brock Poland assisted on one goal for the Cardinals in the shutout win.
West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 9 Tri-Center 0
Mitchell Dickson scored five goals, Kamron Kunkle had a hat trick and Jadon Wilson found the net once for WCV/NV.
Thomas Jefferson 11 Missouri Valley 1
Irving Cruz scored six goals and passed out two assists, and Francisco Renteria added two goals of his own for Thomas Jefferson. Logan Larsen pitched in a goal and two assists, and Javier Aguilar and Tysen Walling had one goal and one assist each. Diego Figueroa and Brayan Molina also had one assist apiece.
Other Area Scores
Sioux City North 1 Lewis Central 0
Nebraska City 2 Beatrice 0