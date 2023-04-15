Underwood Eagles

(KMAland) -- Underwood and Bishop Heelan Catholic had 2-0 outings to highlight Saturday’s KMAland boys soccer slate.

Lewis Central 4 LeMars 3

Brandon Hoss, Brayden Shepard, Sam Adkins and Boston Hensley each had goals. Adrien Robles had two assists while Shepard had one. Kamdyn Cross managed three saves.

Underwood 4 Atlantic 0

No Stats Reported

Atlantic 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

No Stats Reported

Skutt Catholic 6 Treynor 0

No Stats Reported

Treynor 7 LeMars 0

Mason Yochum, Sam Burmeister and Brock Poland had two goals apiece while Danny Kinsella scored one. Kinsella had three assists while Yochum and Burmeister had two helpers each. Andrew Kellar added one assist.

West Central Valley 9 Logan-Magnolia 0

No Stats Reported

Underwood 2 West Central Valley 1 – OT

No Stats Reported

Waukee Northwest 5 Abraham Lincoln 1

Jonathan Armador tallied a goal for Abraham Lincoln in the loss.

Johnston 5 Abraham Lincoln 1

Irving Cruz had AL’s lone goal. Ethan Pirie assisted on the goal.

Nevada 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 

No Results Reported

WDM Valley 3 Sioux City North 0

No Stats Reported

Millard West 2 Sioux City East 0

No Stats Reported

Ankeny 1 Sioux City North 0

No Stats Reported

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Gilbert 0 – OT/PK

No Stats Reported

Bishop Heelan 3 Gilbert 0

Sergio Mijangos, Alejandro Suarez and Antonio Perea Duenas scored goals for Heelan in the win.

Sioux City West 2 Cedar Falls 0

No Stats Reported

Waterloo West 1 Sioux City West 0

No Stats Reported

The Platte 1 Holdredge 0

No Stats Reported

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.