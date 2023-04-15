(KMAland) -- Underwood and Bishop Heelan Catholic had 2-0 outings to highlight Saturday’s KMAland boys soccer slate.
Lewis Central 4 LeMars 3
Brandon Hoss, Brayden Shepard, Sam Adkins and Boston Hensley each had goals. Adrien Robles had two assists while Shepard had one. Kamdyn Cross managed three saves.
Underwood 4 Atlantic 0
No Stats Reported
Atlantic 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
No Stats Reported
Skutt Catholic 6 Treynor 0
No Stats Reported
Treynor 7 LeMars 0
Mason Yochum, Sam Burmeister and Brock Poland had two goals apiece while Danny Kinsella scored one. Kinsella had three assists while Yochum and Burmeister had two helpers each. Andrew Kellar added one assist.
West Central Valley 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
No Stats Reported
Underwood 2 West Central Valley 1 – OT
No Stats Reported
Waukee Northwest 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
Jonathan Armador tallied a goal for Abraham Lincoln in the loss.
Johnston 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
Irving Cruz had AL’s lone goal. Ethan Pirie assisted on the goal.
Nevada 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
No Results Reported
WDM Valley 3 Sioux City North 0
No Stats Reported
Millard West 2 Sioux City East 0
No Stats Reported
Ankeny 1 Sioux City North 0
No Stats Reported
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Gilbert 0 – OT/PK
No Stats Reported
Bishop Heelan 3 Gilbert 0
Sergio Mijangos, Alejandro Suarez and Antonio Perea Duenas scored goals for Heelan in the win.
Sioux City West 2 Cedar Falls 0
No Stats Reported
Waterloo West 1 Sioux City West 0
No Stats Reported
The Platte 1 Holdredge 0
No Stats Reported