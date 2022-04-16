(KMAland) –- The Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley went 2-0 at the Atlantic Tournament on Saturday.
Check out the full KMAland boys soccer rundown below.
Atlantic Tournament
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 Underwood 1
Matt Gerling and posted two goals and Mitchell Dickson scored two goals apiece while Trenton Naragon also found the net.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Mitchell Dickson scored four times while Matt Gerling and Kamron Kunkle had two goals each. Trenton Naragon and Jackson Doyle each scored once.
Underwood 13 Atlantic 3
Kaden Ogle recorded a school-record seven goals while Dyson Rasmussen also set the school assists record with seven.
Other Atlantic Tournament Scores
Logan-Magnolia 3 Atlantic 2 – PKs
Winterset Tournament (B)
Gilbert 3 Harlan 0
Harlan 2 Winterset 1
WDM Valley Invitational (B)
Johnston 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny 6 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny 3 Sioux City East 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3 Sioux City East 2
Johnston 3 Sioux City North 0
Norwalk 2 Sioux City North 0