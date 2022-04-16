KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) –- The Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley went 2-0 at the Atlantic Tournament on Saturday.

Check out the full KMAland boys soccer rundown below.

Atlantic Tournament

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 Underwood 1

Matt Gerling and posted two goals and Mitchell Dickson scored two goals apiece while Trenton Naragon also found the net.

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Mitchell Dickson scored four times while Matt Gerling and Kamron Kunkle had two goals each. Trenton Naragon and Jackson Doyle each scored once.

Underwood 13 Atlantic 3

Kaden Ogle recorded a school-record seven goals while Dyson Rasmussen also set the school assists record with seven.

Other Atlantic Tournament Scores

Logan-Magnolia 3 Atlantic 2 – PKs

Winterset Tournament (B)

Gilbert 3 Harlan 0

Harlan 2 Winterset 1 

WDM Valley Invitational (B) 

Johnston 2 Abraham Lincoln 0

Ankeny 6 Abraham Lincoln 0

Ankeny 3 Sioux City East 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3 Sioux City East 2

Johnston 3 Sioux City North 0

Norwalk 2 Sioux City North 0

