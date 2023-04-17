(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig posted shutouts while The Platte was also a winner in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
Glenwood 8 Tri-Center 0
Caden Johnson had four goals and one assist while Cameron King added two goals of his own to lead Glenwood. Riley McEwen also scored once, and Cort Lovato Jr. had two assists. Virginio Rangel Gonzales pitched in one assist, and Casey Godbout had five saves in goal to earn the clean sheet.
Brody Weidner had 16 saves for Tri-Center in goal.
Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0
Brayden Shepard had five goals and two assists while Brandon Hoss pitched in two goals and three assists for Lewis Central. Adriene Robles tallied three assists and a goal, Boston Hensley had two goals and one assist and Landon Duff had one assist.
St. Albert 5 AHSTW 0
Gabriel Barajas had a hat trick while Matthew Crawley and Kyle Irwin also scored goals for St. Albert in the win. Cain Hughes, Edgar Solorio, Adam Denny and Irwin had one assist apiece.
Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 0
Jesus Espinoza scored twice while Jesse Velasquez, Richard Gonzalez and Jesus Hernadez scored one time each for Denison-Schleswig. Sebastian Contreras had one save and the clean sheet in goal.
The Platte 5 Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1
Micah Wehrbein, Kaleb Caniglia, Tucker Orwig, Logan Ksiazek and Traceson Skalberg all had one goal each for The Platte. Orwig, Caniglia, Kziazek and Wehrbein also had one assist each.
Waverly 3 Conestoga 2
Noah Simones and Samarion Henry each scored goals for Conestoga in the tight loss.