(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center, Treynor, AL, SBL & Sioux City North won via shutout while Heelan also picked up a win in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig 3 St. Albert 0
Jesus Espinoza, Richard Gonzalez and Jackson Saravia had one goal each for the Monarchs in the win. Sebastian Contreras posted three saves and the clean sheet.
Kuemper Catholic 1 East Sac County 0
Carson Kanne scored the winning goal for Kuemper Catholic. Michael Kasperbauer finished with the shutout at ‘keeper.
Tri-Center 1 AHSTW 0
Nicholas Dahir scored the only Tri-Center goal of the night on an assist from Holden Skow. Hayden Benson had 12 saves and finished with the clean sheet.
Treynor 11 Riverside 0
Sam Burmeister scored a hat trick to lead Treynor in the dominant win. Find Nick Stavas’ complete story linked here.
Panorama 8 Logan-Magnolia 0
No stats to report.
Abraham Lincoln 1 Sioux City West 0
Jonathan Amdor scored on an assist from Irving Cruz to lift Abraham Lincoln to the win. Carlos Andrade had two saves and a clean sheet in goal.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Dylon Schaap scored both goals for Sergeant Bluff-Luton on penalty kicks while Scott Dickson was in goal and finished with the clean sheet.
Sioux City North 5 LeMars 0
Vereak Mai Meng, Michael Avery, Geb Mekonnen, Milton Medina and Caleb Cross all scored one goal each for Sioux City North. Isaac Rogel and Isaiah Rogel had assists, and Cross picked up seven saves and the clean sheet for the Stars.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 2
Sergio Mejagnos, Alex Suarez and Jorge Velasquez all scored one goal for Heelan in the win. Velasquez and Shane Sanders had assists for the Crusaders.
Lincoln Lutheran 3 Nebraska City 1
Matheo Rodriguez scored off an assist from Julio Pro to account for Nebraska City’s only goal of the night.