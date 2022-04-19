(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig and AHSTW each recorded 4-1 wins while Riverside and Treynor also posted impressive victories on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1
Richard Gonzalez scored twice for the Monarchs while Manuel Alcaraz and Jackson Saravia also scored. Ramon Perez Jr and Alcaraz assisted on the goals.
Jesus Barajas scored St. Albert’s lone goal on an assist from Gavin Tarbox.
AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 1
Raydden Grobe scored twice for the Vikings, and Brayden Lund added one goal.
Riverside 7 Missouri Valley 1
Rhett Bentley managed three goals, and Ayden Salais chipped in two goals with one assist. Aiden Bell and Mikey Casson each scored one goal apiece.
Casson and Salais had assists.
Treynor 5 Underwood 0
Thomas Schwartz tallied a hat trick while Owen Mieska and Alan Young also found the net for the Cardinals.
Sioux City West 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
Brian Ledesma scored Abraham Lincoln’s only goal, and Carson Schaa assisted.
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Kuemper Catholic at East Sac County
Panorama 6 Logan-Magnolia 5 – OT
MISSING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
MISSING; LeMars at Sioux City North