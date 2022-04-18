(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central, St. Albert, and NV/WCV won via shutout while Underwood picked up a low-scoring win of their own in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
Glenwood 10 Atlantic 0
Caden Johnson had a four-goal game to lead the way for Glenwood in the win. Jade Nanfito added two goals and three assists, and Jacob Slaughter had a goal and two assists. Collin Lincoln, Thomas Nieman and Cort Lovato all scored one time each, and Cameron King and Jayme Fritts had one assist each for the Rams.
Lewis Central 3 Harlan 0
Boston Hensley and Dylan Voudry had one goal and one assist each to lead Lewis Central in the win. Colton Costello added a goal, Johnny Barradas posted an assist and Will Devine finished with the clean sheet.
St. Albert 4 AHSTW 0
Gabriel Barajas, Nate Kay, Gavin Tarbox and Jesus Barajas all had one goal each for St. Albert in the shutout win.
Underwood 2 Van Meter 1
Evan Honan and Kaden Ogle each scored goals on assists from Gus Bashore and Maddox Nelson in the tight win. Nelson was deemed the Man of the Match for “his tough defense and keeping us organized in the midfield,” according to Coach Eric Rodgers.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 10 Grand View Christian 0
Kamron Kunkle scored five goals, and Matt Gerling finished with a hat trick to lead Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley in the win. Mitchell Dickson also scored once.
The Platte 4 Norfolk Lutheran 1
Gage Bailey, Logan Ksiazek, Jude Wehrbein and Dominic Vercellino all scored one time each for The Platte in another win.
Other Area Scores
Elkhorn North 2 Nebraska City 0
Waverly 2 Conestoga 0