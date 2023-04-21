(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Harlan, Atlantic and Creston were winners in Friday’s KMAland boys soccer action.
Lewis Central 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Brayden Shepard had the hat trick and an assist while Boston Hensley scored twice and had an assist. Adriene Robles, Jayke McKern, Dylan Voudry, Sam Adkins and Caden VonWeihe also had goals. Robles passed out two assists while Adkins, Landon Duff, Brandon Hoss, Derrick Gregory, Quinton Ahmann and Daniel Overall had one assist each.
Abraham Lincoln 4 St. Albert 1
Brian Ledesma, Daniel Hornberg, Ethan Pirie and Irving Cruz scored goals for the Lynx. Cruz also had three assists.
Harlan 2 Tri-Center 0
No Stats Reported
Atlantic 2 PCM 1
Taye Jordan and Talan Anderson found the back of the net for Atlantic while Kylie Edie and Ryan Bower had assists. Tyrell Williams had 12 saves in the goalie’s box.
Creston 4 Riverside 0
No Stats Reported