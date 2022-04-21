(KMAland) -- Treynor continued their dominant ways while Sioux City North and LeMars were overtime winners on Thursday.
Sioux City North 3 Glenwood 2 – OT
Jade Nanfito and Jacob Slaughter scored for Glenwood while Cort Lovato Jr and Caden Johnson assisted on the goals.
Treynor 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Treynor’s defense posted their sixth consecutive shutout while the offense could not be denied. Andrew Kellar, Sam Burmeister and Carl Swalwell scored two goals each while Owen Mieska, Thomas Schwartz, Tyson McCain and Brock Poland also had winners.
Sam Burmeister handed out three assists, Schwartz had two and Mieska, Poland, Nate Petersen and Jaret McIntosh had one assist each.
Tri-Center 4 Missouri Valley 0
Jaxyn Valadez had two goals and Ethan Flaharty and Peyton Miles tallied one apiece. Holden Skow posted two assists and Ethan Schneckloth had one.
Hayden Benson managed four saves from his goalie position.
LeMars 2 Unity Christian 1 – OT
Alan Davila hit the winning goal for the Bulldogs in overtime while Javony Kabongo had a goal in regulation.
Sioux City East 2 Spirit Lake 1
Diego Alferez and Jacob Schoeder scored one goal each while David Ochoa helped with both winners.
Nebraska City 2 Waverly 1 -- PKs
Octavio Lopez scored the Pioneers' lone goal of regulation and added one in penalty kicks to help his team win the penalty kicks 4-2. Marco Palacios, Giovannia Lopez and Caleb Howard also willed the Pioneers to victory in the penalty kicks.
Palacios had an assist.
Other Area Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0