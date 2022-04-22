Soccer

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln were both winners over their crosstown foes while Bishop Heelan went 2-0 at the Sioux City North Tournament.

Lewis Central 6 Thomas Jefferson 0

Jonah Churchill and Colton Costello each posted hat tricks in Lewis Central’s shutout win.

Harlan 6 Tri-Center 1

Ian Shelton managed a hat trick while Mason Anderson, Felipe Saldana and James Wollaston also scored. Anderson and Finn Skrybeck had assists.

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Creston 0

Mitchell Dickson scored the only goal in the win for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley.

Sioux City North Tournament

Bishop Heelan 6 LeMars 1

Sergio Mijangos had two goals and one assist while Alejandro Suarez also scored twice. Moises Cambero and Evan Schultz also added winners. Schultz and Stan Sibrian assisted.

Bishop Heelan 1 Storm Lake 0

Alejandro Suarez’s goal, which was assisted by Sergio Mijangos, was the difference for the Crusaders in the win.

Other Sioux City North Tournament Scores

Sioux City North 2 Storm Lake 1

Other Area Scores

Abraham Lincoln 1 St. Albert 0

Conestoga 4 The Platte 0

