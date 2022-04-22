(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln were both winners over their crosstown foes while Bishop Heelan went 2-0 at the Sioux City North Tournament.
Lewis Central 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
Jonah Churchill and Colton Costello each posted hat tricks in Lewis Central’s shutout win.
Harlan 6 Tri-Center 1
Ian Shelton managed a hat trick while Mason Anderson, Felipe Saldana and James Wollaston also scored. Anderson and Finn Skrybeck had assists.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Creston 0
Mitchell Dickson scored the only goal in the win for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley.
Sioux City North Tournament
Bishop Heelan 6 LeMars 1
Sergio Mijangos had two goals and one assist while Alejandro Suarez also scored twice. Moises Cambero and Evan Schultz also added winners. Schultz and Stan Sibrian assisted.
Bishop Heelan 1 Storm Lake 0
Alejandro Suarez’s goal, which was assisted by Sergio Mijangos, was the difference for the Crusaders in the win.
Other Sioux City North Tournament Scores
Sioux City North 2 Storm Lake 1
Other Area Scores
Abraham Lincoln 1 St. Albert 0
Conestoga 4 The Platte 0