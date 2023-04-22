KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Sioux City North fell to Skutt in KMAland boys soccer on Saturday.

Skutt Catholic 4 Sioux City North 0 

No stats to report.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.