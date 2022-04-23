(KMAland) -- It was a rough day for KMAland boys soccer teams in tournament action on Saturday, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton did manage one win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament
Spencer 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Spencer 4 Harlan 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 Harlan 0 -- PKs
Thomas Jefferson Invitational
Bellevue East 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
Omaha Northwest 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Millard North 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
Elkhorn 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
Omaha North Tournament
Omaha Benson 1 The Platte 0 – 2 OT/PKs
MISSING: The Platte vs. Omaha North