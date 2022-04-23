Soccer

(KMAland) -- It was a rough day for KMAland boys soccer teams in tournament action on Saturday, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton did manage one win.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament

Spencer 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Spencer 4 Harlan 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 Harlan 0 -- PKs

Thomas Jefferson Invitational 

Bellevue East 2 Abraham Lincoln 1

Omaha Northwest 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Millard North 2 Abraham Lincoln 1

Elkhorn 6 Thomas Jefferson 0

Omaha North Tournament

Omaha Benson 1 The Platte 0 – 2 OT/PKs

MISSING: The Platte vs. Omaha North

