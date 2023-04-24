(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig won an overtime thriller, Treynor rolled, The Platte moved on in Trailblazer Conference Tournament action and Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic were one-goal winners Monday.
St. Albert 2 Tri-Center 1
Hayden Mass had Tri-Center’s lone goal while Ethan Schneckloth assisted. Hayden Benson had 15 assists in the loss.
Denison-Schleswig 1 Harlan 0 – OT
Richard Gonzalez connected on a game-winner in overtime for the Monarchs.
Treynor 10 Creston 0
Sam Burmeister and Brock Poland had three goals apiece while Danny Kinsella added two winners. Tyler Reelfs and Mason Yochum also found the back of the net. Kinsella and Andrew Kellar had three assists each. Reelfs and Burmeister accounted for two helpers apiece, and Poland, Corbin Thien, Ryder Davidson and Jaret McIntosh had one assist each.
Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2
No Stats Reported
Greene County 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
No Stats Reported
Spencer 5 Sioux City West 0
No Stats Reported
Trailblazer Conference Tournament: Ralston 3 Nebraska City 0
No Results Reported
Trailblazer Conference Tournament: The Platte 3 Beatrice 0
Tucker Orwig, Micah Wehrbein and Traceson Skalberg scored goals for The Platte while Orwig and Jimmy Orellana assisted on goals.