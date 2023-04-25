(KMAland) -- Glenwood, LC, AHSTW and AL posted dominant wins, Underwood downed Harlan, Heelan and SC West won in the MRC and The Platte took runner-up in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Tuesday in KMAland boys soccer.
Glenwood 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Caden Johnson scored four goals and had one assist to lead Glenwood in the win. Cameron King and Virginio Rangel Gonzales pitched in two goals apiece, and Adam Severn and Renner Bardsley also scored one time each. Clark had two assists, and King and Riley McEwen posted one helper each. Casey Godbout finished with two saves and the clean sheet in goal.
Lewis Central 10 Creston 0
Brayden Shepard had four goals and Sam Adkins posted two in the net for Lewis Central in the shutout win. Boston Hensley, Brandon Hoss, Adriene Robles and Noah Mortensen all added one goal each for the Titans. Hensley and Robles had three assists each, Adkins and Landon Duff posted two helpers each and Hoss and Shepard also had one assist for the Titans.
St. Albert 8 Atlantic 1
Kyle Irwin scored a hat trick while Gabriel Barajas had two goals for St. Albert in the win. Adam Denny, Cain Hughes and Aaron Kiley also scored once each for the Falcons. David Helton, Barajas, Hughes and Irwin all had one assist in the win.
Underwood 6 Harlan 2
Easton Robertson, Kaden Ogle and Dyson Rasmussen all scored two goals each for Underwood in the win. Ogle and Rasmussen added two assists, and Robertson, Gus Bashore and Owen Larsen all had one assist for the Eagles. Hayden Heun added 12 saves in goal.
AHSTW 5 Riverside 1
Brayden Lund had two goals and an assist, and Kayden Baxter also scored twice for AHSTW in the win. Ethan Holtz pitched in a goal and an assist, and Ryane Patten had one assist for the Vikings.
Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 0
Jonathan Amador and Brian Ledesma had two goals while Ethan Pirie, Kiel Sanchez, Parker Henry and Irving Cruz all struck once each. Julian Jimenez and Logan Vargas posted two assists each, and Konnor Parrott, Pirie, Cruz and Sanchez had one assist each. Carlos Andrade had one save and the clean sheet for the Lynx.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Andres Gonzales and Alex Suarez each scored once and assisted the other on their goal in the win for Heelan.
Sioux City West 2 LeMars 1
Charly Perez scored both Sioux City West goals while Emiliano Perez added one assist in the win. Angel Olivarez added five saves in goal for the Wolverines.
Ralston 4 The Platte 0 (Trailblazer Conference Championship)
No stats to report.