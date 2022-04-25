(KMAland) -- St. Albert downed Tri-Center, Treynor’s shutout streak continued, Creston cruised past Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig beat Harlan in overtime.
St. Albert 3 Tri-Center 1
Gavin Tarbox had three goals in the win while Aaron Kiley and John Helton assisted.
Ethan Flaharty scored Tri-Center’s goal, which was assisted by Ethan Schneckloth.
Creston 7 Atlantic 0
Aidan Anderson needed only five minutes to post a hat trick for Creston while Briley Hayes had two winners, and McCoy Haines and Skyler Wilson also recorded goals.
AHSTW 7 Missouri Valley 1
Ethan Holtz and Hayden Fischer had three goals apiece for AHSTW while Ramon Ciurana also scored.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Underwood 4
Sergio Mijangos had three goals and one assist while Alex Gonzalez, Aaron Zavala, Teddy Saltzman, Evan Schultz, Moises Camberos, Andres Gonzales and Gabe Newburg also scored for Bishop Heelan.
Andres Gonzalez also had two assists while Alex Gonzales, Cambreros and Jorge Velazquez had one helper apiece.
Treynor 2 Conestoga 0
Thomas Schwartz and Ryder Davidson posted Treynor’s goals in the win. Andrew Kellar and Sam Burmeister assisted on the goals while Nate Petersen managed eight saves in Treynor’s seventh consecutive shutout.
Sioux City West 3 Spencer 1
Brian Sanchez scored two goals and Oscar Perez also found the net for Sioux City West.
Other Area Scores
Denison-Schleswig 6 Harlan 5 – 2 OT/PKs
Carroll 3 Kuemper Catholic 2 -- OT
Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 0
Trailblazer Conference Tournament: Ralston 5 The Platte 2