(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Treynor, NV/WCV, SC East and Nebraska City posted shutout wins while AHSTW, SC West and Heelan were also area winners in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday.
Glenwood 10 Tri-Center 0
Glenwood’s Jade Nanfito had a big match with four goals and one assist while Caden Johnson added two goals and three assists in the rout. Jayme Fritts, Adam Severn, Jacob Slaughter and Renner Bardsley posted one goal each, and Slaughter had two assists. Severn and Fritts tallied one assist each, and Casey Godbout earned the clean sheet in goal.
Treynor 3 Denison-Schleswig 0
Treynor recorded their eighth straight shutout, getting the clean sheet and 15 saves from Nate Petersen. Thomas Schwartz, Brock Poland and Sam Burmeister all scored one goal, and Burmeister and Kinsella had one assist apiece.
AHSTW 5 Riverside 2
Brayden Lund scored twice to lead AHSTW, which also got goals from Kayden Baxter, Jace Peterson and Hayden Fischer.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Des Moines Christian 0
Mitchell Dickson scored the only goal of the game for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Alex Gonzalez scored twice while Sergio Mijanos and Teddy Saltzman had one goal each for Heelan in the win. Evan Schultz, Andres Gonzalez and Moises Camberos all had one assist each.
Sioux City East 1 Sioux City North 0
David Ochoa scored the only goal of the game on an assist by Rodrigo Ochoa.
Nebraska City 1 The Platte 0 Trailblazer Conference Tournament (3rd Place)
Nebraska City scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute.
Other area scores
Panorama at Kuemper Catholic (MISSING)
Sioux City West 12 LeMars 4