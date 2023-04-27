(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s Caden Johnson and Underwood’s Kaden Ogle broke all-time scoring records at their respective schools while LC, St. Albert, AHSTW, Treynor and Sioux City West all picked up wins in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday.
Glenwood 6 Harlan 2
Glenwood’s Caden Johnson became the all-time leading scorer for the Rams with a hat trick, moving past Kirk Artist. Johnson now has 73 goals in his career.
Lewis Central 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Brayden Shepard had the only goal of the game for Lewis Central, scoring on an assist from Boston Hensley.
St. Albert 3 Creston 0
Gabriel Barajas had two goals and Adam Denny struck for one to lead St. Albert in the win. Aaron Kiley, Barajas and Kyle Irwin all had assists for the Falcons.
AHSTW 3 Atlantic 0
Brayden Lund had two goals, and Kayden Baxter added a goal and an assist for AHSTW in the win. Aidan Martin and Ethan Holtz also had one assist each for the Vikings.
Underwood 5 Tri-Center 0
Kaden Ogle became the school’s all-time leader in goals scored with a hat trick for Underwood. Dyson Rasmussen and Ashtin Stange added one goal each while Dyson Rasmussen finished with three assists. Carter Smith, Ogle, Gus Bashore and Easton Robertson all had one assist each.
Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Jona Kuenstler, Brock Poland and Carl Swalwell all had two goals each while Tyson McCain, Sam burmeister, Mason Yochum and Andrew Kellar scored one time each. Burmeister also had four assists while Jude Mieska finished with two and McCain and Poland had one each.
Waukee Northwest 2 Sioux City North 1
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Emiliano Perez, Juan Ochoa Alverez and Charly Perez all scored goals for Sioux City West in the shutout win. Perez, Alex Fransico and Jarly Tobar had one assist, and Angel Olivarez posted three saves and the clean sheet in goal.