(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Underwood, Treynor, AHSTW, NV/WCV and Sioux City East all grabbed wins in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday.
Glenwood 3 St. Albert 1
Jayme Fritts, Jade Nanfito and Caden Johnson all scored goals for Glenwood in the win. Nanfito and Johnson also had one assist apiece. Casey Godbout added three saves in goal for the Rams.
Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 1
Brock Poland had five goals and two assists to lift Treynor to the win. Tyson McCain added two goals while Thomas Schwartz and Owen Mieska handed out three assists each. Andrew Kellar, Schwartz and Sam Burmeister all scored one goal, Nate Petersen and Brock Poland had two assists each and Burmeister also had one dime.
AHSTW 6 Missouri Valley 1
Raydden Grobe scored four times to lead AHSTW in the win. Jace Peterson and Hayden Fischer also had one goal each for the Vikings.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 Panorama 0
Kamron Kunkle scored twice, and Jackson Doyle, Mitchell Dickson and Jadon Wilson all scored once for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley in the win.
Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 2
Jacob Schroeder, Beni Puelele and David Ochoa all scored goals for Sioux City East in the win.
Other Area Scores
Greene County 9 Kuemper Catholic 0
Underwood 6 Thomas Jefferson 1
Bennington at Conestoga (MISSING)