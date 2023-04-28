(KMAland) -- Underwood got five goals from Kaden Ogle in a shutout win, AL won a thriller with Treynor and Tri-Center and AHSTW were also winners in KMAland boys soccer on Friday.
Underwood 7 Atlantic 0
Kaden Ogle scored five more goals for Underwood in the win. Graham Jensen and Easton Robertson also found the net, and Dyson Rasmussen and Manuel Rodgers posted two assists apiece. Robertson and Carter Smith also had one assist.
Boone at Creston
No results reported.
Storm Lake 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
Richard Gonzalez scored one goal for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.
Tri-Center 3 Riverside 0
Hayden Mass had two goals while Evan Wham added one for Tri-Center in the shutout victory. Hayden Benson had five saves in goal for the clean sheet, and Tanner Nelson posted one assist.
AHSTW 5 Thomas Jefferson 2
Kayden Baxter had four goals to lead AHSTW in the win. Ryane Patten also had one goal, Ethan Holtz pitched in two assists and Brayden Lund had one helper.
Luis Avalos and Javier Aguilar each scored for Thomas Jefferson. Logan Larsen and Allan Vazquez had assists in the loss.
Abraham Lincoln 1 Treynor 0
Konnor Parrott scored on a penalty kick with 13 seconds left to send Abraham Lincoln to the win. Carlos Andrade had a massive penalty kick save to preserve the shutout about one minute earlier.
LeMars at West Sioux
No results reported.