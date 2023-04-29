(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Treynor grabbed impressive wins, St. Albert won twice at Assumption and Conestoga and The Platte moved on in subdistrict play on Saturday in KMAland boys soccer.
Lewis Central 5 Sioux City East 0
Brayden Shepard scored three goals and had one assist for Lewis Central in the win. Boston Hensley added a goal and an assist, Sam Adkins scored once and Adriene Robles, Kamdyn Cross and Brandon Hoss posted one assist each for the Titans.
Assumption 3 St. Albert 0 (Assumption Tournament)
No stats to report.
St. Albert 5 Prince of Peace 1 (Assumption Tournament)
Kyle Irwin scored twice while Gabe Barajas, Adam Denny and Cain Hughes finished with one goal each for St. Albert.
St. Albert 2 Burlington Notre Dame 1 (Assumption Tournament)
Kyle Irwin and Matthew Crawley both scored one goal for the Falcons.
Treynor 4 Van Meter 2
Sam Burmeister scored twice and added two assists, and Mason Yochum and Brock Poland also scored for once for Treynor in the win. Poland and Danny Kinsella also had one assist each. Nate Petersen added three saves in goal.
Conestoga 5 Nebraska City 0 (Nebraska Class B Subdistrict First Round)
Noah Simones had two goals while Jack Welch and Lorenzo Inserra also struck for a goal to lead Conestoga into the next round.
The Platte 1 Waverly 0 (Nebraska Class B Subdistrict First Round)
Traceson Skalberg had the only goal of the game for The Platte, which advanced to a district championship meeting with Conestoga.