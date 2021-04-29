Treynor Cardinals

(KMAland) -- Treynor stayed dominant, Raydden Grobe shined for AHSTW and Glenwood won a major Hawkeye Ten tilt in KMAland boys soccer action on Thursday. 

Riverside 7 Tri-Center 0 

Ethan Reicks scored two goals. Conner Stevens, Brogan Allensworth, Rhett Bentley and Braydon Hill found also found the net. Eli Ryun had seven saves. 

AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 0 

Raydden Grobe scored four goals. Hayden Fischer also found the net in the win.

Treynor 10 Panorama 0 

Keaton Mann had five goals and two assists. Sam Burmeister had two goals and a pair of assists. Dann Kinsella, Duncan Clark and Ryder Davidson also had goals. Owen Mieska passed out two assist. Nate Petersen yielded his third consecutive shutout as goalkeeper. 

Conestoga 3 Concordia 0 

Jayden Wilder scored one goal and had one assist. Noah Simones and Grant Gross-Rhode also scored goals. Ben and Jack Welch each had one assist.

 KMALAND BOYS  SOCCER SCOREBOARD (4/29)

Glenwood 5 St. Albert 3 

Lewis Central 6 Bishop Heelan 0 

Underwood 6 Thomas Jefferson 2 

Sioux City West at Sioux City East 

