(KMAland) -- Treynor beat AL in penalty kicks while Harlan, Glenwood, Creston, Tri-Center and SC North were all winners in KMAland boys soccer on Friday.
Harlan 5 Atlantic 0
Ian Shelton scored twice, and Mason Anderson, Ian Kearney and Grant Assman scored once each for Harlan in the victory. Shelton, Kearney, Luke Freund and Eli Scheffler had assists.
Tri-Center 4 Riverside 0
Ethan Flaharty, Dayton Plambeck, Michael Denning and Jaxyn Valadez all had one goal each for Tri-Center in the win. Ethan Schneckloth passed out two assists, and Christian Dahir and Zach Murley had one helper each. Hayden Benson had five saves in goal.
Treynor 1 Abraham Lincoln 0 (2 OT/PKs)
Treynor won a scoreless game in penalty kicks, outshooting Abraham Lincoln 5-4. Treynor keeper Nate Petersen had 15 saves in another shutout.
Other Area Scores
Glenwood 9 Missouri Valley 0
Creston 5 Boone 2
Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 2 (2 OT/PKs)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 LeMars 0
Sioux City North 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0