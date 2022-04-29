KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Treynor beat AL in penalty kicks while Harlan, Glenwood, Creston, Tri-Center and SC North were all winners in KMAland boys soccer on Friday.

Harlan 5 Atlantic 0 

Ian Shelton scored twice, and Mason Anderson, Ian Kearney and Grant Assman scored once each for Harlan in the victory. Shelton, Kearney, Luke Freund and Eli Scheffler had assists. 

Tri-Center 4 Riverside 0 

Ethan Flaharty, Dayton Plambeck, Michael Denning and Jaxyn Valadez all had one goal each for Tri-Center in the win. Ethan Schneckloth passed out two assists, and Christian Dahir and Zach Murley had one helper each. Hayden Benson had five saves in goal.

Treynor 1 Abraham Lincoln 0 (2 OT/PKs) 

Treynor won a scoreless game in penalty kicks, outshooting Abraham Lincoln 5-4. Treynor keeper Nate Petersen had 15 saves in another shutout. 

Other Area Scores 

Glenwood 9 Missouri Valley 0

Creston 5 Boone 2

Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 2 (2 OT/PKs)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 LeMars 0

Sioux City North 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

