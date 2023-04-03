(KMAland) -- Glenwood stayed hot, Harlan held off St. Albert and LeMars won a thriller in Monday’s KMAland boys soccer slate.
Glenwood 8 Atlantic 1
Caden Johnson put in four goals while Nolan Clark, Cameron King and Adam Severn also had goals for the Rams. Cort Lovato Jr handed out two assists while Clark and Severn also had helpers. Casey Godbout allowed one goal and had one save in the win.
Atlantic’s only goal came from Oskar Olsen. Trahyger Carey had 21 assists for Atlantic in the loss.
Harlan 3 St. Albert 2
Ian Shelton scored two goals while Ian Kearney added a winner. Spencer Fink managed two assists while Mason Anderson also had an assist.
Adam Denny and Kyle Irwin were goal scorers for St. Albert in the loss.
West Central Valley 2 AHSTW 0
No Results Reported
Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Michael Avery had four goals and an assist while Geb Mekonnen had two goals. Isaac Rogel, Jared Magana, Vereak Mai Meng and Abdiriziak Jama also had goals. Alex Nelson had two assists while Alex Soldati and Edgar Orozco also had assists.
LeMars 2 Sioux Center 1 – 2 OT/PKs
Degi Kabongo scored LeMars’ lone goal in regulation while goalie Arik Burnett was clutch with the match-winning save in penalty kicks.
York 4 Nebraska City 0
No Results Reported
Conestoga 4 Madison 0
No Stats Reported