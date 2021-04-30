(KMAland) -- Glenwood beat Missouri Valley, Harlan shutout Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig fell to Storm Lake in KMAland boys soccer on Friday.
Glenwood 7 Missouri Valley 2
Caden Johnson scored three times and assisted on another goal to lead Glenwood in the win. Other goals came from Jayme Fritts, Jade Nanfito, Cort Lovato Jr. and Nolan Clark while Collin Lincoln added an assist.
Harlan 8 Atlantic 0
Ashton Lyon had a hat trick and an assist for Harlan in the dominant win. Ian Shelton added a hat trick of his own, and Connor Frame and Mason Anderson also scored once. Noah Schmitz, Jesse Schwery and Luke Freund added an asset for the Cyclones.
Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Even Jeronimo scored the only Denison-Schleswig goal on an assist by Jose Lara.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 7 Missouri Valley 2
Harlan 8 Atlantic 0
Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 1