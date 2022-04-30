Nebraska City Pioneers Logo

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City advanced in subdistrict soccer action while St. Albert and Conestoga were also in action in KMAland boys soccer on Saturday.

Nebraska City 2 The Platte 1 

Marco Palacios scored on a penalty kick, and Joey Kearney also found the net on an assist from Giovanni Lopez.

Other Area Scores

Regina Catholic Tournament 

Waterloo Columbus 1 St. Albert 0

Davenport Assumption 2 St. Albert 0

5th Place: Regina Catholic 4 St. Albert 0

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 at Waverly

Waverly 1 Conestoga 0

