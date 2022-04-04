(KMAland) -- Glenwood, LC and Creston all picked up big Hawkeye Ten wins, AHSTW won a shootout, Treynor and Underwood picked up routs and more from the Monday in KMAland boys soccer.
Glenwood 4 Harlan 0
Caden Johnson finished with a hat trick to lead Glenwood in the victory. Cort Lovato added a goal of his own for the Rams. Jayme Fritts, Jade Nanfito and Renner Bardsley all had assists, and Casey Godbout finished with four saves and the shutout.
Lewis Central 4 Denison-Schleswig 2
Cody Merrill, Colton Costello, Boston Hensley and Johnny Barradas all scored once each for Lewis Central in the win. Hensley also had two assists, and Barradas finished with one helper in the Titans victory.
Manny Alcaraz and Jackson Sarvia both scored goals for the Monarchs in the defat. Griseldo Madera assisted both goals.
Creston 3 St. Albert 2
Gavin Tarbox had both goals for St. Albert in the tight loss. Gabriel Barajas added an assist for the Falcons.
AHSTW 3 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 2 (2 OT/PKs)
Raydden Grobe and Ramon Ciurana scored one goal each for AHSTW in regulation.
Treynor 9 Tri-Center 0
Brock Poland and Sam Burmeister put in a hat trick each for Treynor in the dominant win. Andrew Kellar posted two goals, and Alan Young also scored once. Poland and Thomas Schwartz tallied two assists apiece while Kellar, Tyler Reelfs, Ryder Davidson and Burmeister had one assist each.
Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Rodrigo Ochoa, David Ochoa and Diego Alferez all scored goals for East in the win.
Other Area Scores
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Sioux City North 6 Fort Dodge 0
Elkhorn 3 The Platte 0
Conestoga 1 Madison 0