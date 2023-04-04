(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Treynor and Bishop Heelan Catholic cruised to wins in Tuesday’s KMAland boys soccer action.
Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 0
Brandon Hoss and Daniel Overall had two goals apiece while Brayden Shepard, Dylan Voudry and Landon Duff had goals.
Voudry had two assists while Duff, Sam Adkins, Noah Mortensen and Jayke McKern also had assists in the win.
East Sac County 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
No Stats Reported
Treynor 5 Tri-Center 0
Danny Kinsella put up a hat trick while Mason Yochum also had a goal in the shutout win.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Abraham Lincoln 1
Andres Gonzalez had a hat trick while Alejandro Gonzalez and Sergio Mijangos also had goals for the Crusaders in the win.
LeMars 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
No Stats Reported
Sioux City East 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
No Stats Reported
Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1
No Stats Reported
Ralston 7 Nebraska City 0
No Stats Reported
Elkhorn 3 The Platte 1
No Stats Reported