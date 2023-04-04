KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Treynor and Bishop Heelan Catholic cruised to wins in Tuesday’s KMAland boys soccer action.

Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 0

Brandon Hoss and Daniel Overall had two goals apiece while Brayden Shepard, Dylan Voudry and Landon Duff had goals.

Voudry had two assists while Duff, Sam Adkins, Noah Mortensen and Jayke McKern also had assists in the win.

East Sac County 9 Logan-Magnolia 0

No Stats Reported

Treynor 5 Tri-Center 0

Danny Kinsella put up a hat trick while Mason Yochum also had a goal in the shutout win.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Abraham Lincoln 1

Andres Gonzalez had a hat trick while Alejandro Gonzalez and Sergio Mijangos also had goals for the Crusaders in the win.

LeMars 4 Thomas Jefferson 2

No Stats Reported

Sioux City East 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

No Stats Reported

Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1

No Stats Reported

Ralston 7 Nebraska City 0

No Stats Reported

Elkhorn 3 The Platte 1

No Stats Reported 

