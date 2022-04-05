(KMAland) -- Atlantic shut out Missouri Valley, LeMars got their first win in program history and Nebraska City stayed perfect in boys soccer action on Tuesday.
Atlantic 3 Missouri Valley 0
Franco Castillo scored twice and Lee Houser added a goal. Gershon Segura-Acevedo had two assists, and Tyrell Williams managed four saves from his goalie position.
LeMars 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
Jovany Kabongo tallied three goals in the win while Alan Davila, Marco Duran and Jude Dougherty had one goal each in LeMars’ first win in program history.
Nebraska City 1 Ralston 0
Octavio Lopez scored Nebraska City’s only goal while Marco Palacios assisted on the winner that moved the Pioneers to 5-0 on the season.
Other Area Scores
Sioux City West 7 Denison-Schleswig 6 – 2 OT
East Sac County 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 -- OT
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 0
MISSING: Conestoga at Seward