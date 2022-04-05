Nebraska City Pioneers Logo

(KMAland) -- Atlantic shut out Missouri Valley, LeMars got their first win in program history and Nebraska City stayed perfect in boys soccer action on Tuesday. 

Atlantic 3 Missouri Valley 0

Franco Castillo scored twice and Lee Houser added a goal. Gershon Segura-Acevedo had two assists, and Tyrell Williams managed four saves from his goalie position.

LeMars 6 Thomas Jefferson 3

Jovany Kabongo tallied three goals in the win while Alan Davila, Marco Duran and Jude Dougherty had one goal each in LeMars’ first win in program history.

Nebraska City 1 Ralston 0

Octavio Lopez scored Nebraska City’s only goal while Marco Palacios assisted on the winner that moved the Pioneers to 5-0 on the season.

Other Area Scores

Sioux City West 7 Denison-Schleswig 6 – 2 OT

East Sac County 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 -- OT

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 0

MISSING: Conestoga at Seward

