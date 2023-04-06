(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln took down Lewis Central while Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center rolled to wins on Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland boys soccer rundown below.
Abraham Lincoln 1 Lewis Central 0
Javier Rivera had the lone goal in Abraham Lincoln’s win. Rivera’s winner came in the 35th minute.
Tri-Center 7 Atlantic 2
Oskar Olsen and Kyler Edie were the goal scorers for Atlantic. Trahyger Carey had 10 saves while Tyrell Williams had two stops in Atlantic’s loss.
Thomas Jefferson 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
No Stats Reported
West Central Valley 3 Underwood 1
No Stats Reported
LeMars 3 Spirit Lake 0
No Stats Reported
Conestoga 2 Beatrice 0
No Stats Reported