(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Harlan picked up wins on the road, AHSTW got a hat trick from Raydden Grobe in a win, Treynor put up a crooked number and more from Friday in KMAland boys soccer.
Glenwood 1 ADM 0
Nolan Clark scored the only goal of the game for Glenwood in the shutout win.
Harlan 4 Panorama 1
Mason Anderson and Ashton Lyon scored two goals each for Harlan in the win.
AHSTW 5 Grand View Christian 0
Raydden Grobe had a hat trick while Ramon Ciurana and Hayden Fischer scored one time each for the Vikings in the win.
Treynor 14 Missouri Valley 0
Andrew Kellar had a hat trick to lead an explosive offensive performance from Treynor. Sam Burmeister, Thomas Schwartz, Jaret McIntosh and Owen Mieska added two goals each, and Tyler Reelfs, Tyson McCain, Mason Yochum, Nate Petersen and Danny Kinsella all scored once.
McCain added two assists and Burmeister, Schwartz, Yochum, Petersen, Alan Young, Brock Poland and Charlie Schrage all had one helper.
Other Area Scores
PCM 4 Atlantic 1
Conestoga 2 Roncalli Catholic 1 (2 OT/PKs)