(KMAland) -- Glenwood went 2-0 at the ADM Tournament, Treynor took down Riverside and The Platte added a win of their own in KMAland boys soccer on Saturday.
Glenwood 5 Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Jade Nanfito and Caden Johnson scored twice each while Virginio Gonzales added a goal of his own. Johnson tallied two assists, and Nanfito and Gonzales had an assist of their won.
Treynor 8 Riverside 0
Brock Poland scored four goals while Thomas Schwartz added two goals and one assist for Treynor in the win. Owen Mieska had a goal and an assist, and Sam Burmeister pitched in a goal and two assists. Tyson McCain tallied two assists, and Andrew Kellar and Macon Yochum had one helper each.
The Platte 5 Holdrege 0
Jude Wehrbein had a hat trick while Dominic Hobbs and Tucker Orwig also had one goal each for The Platte in the win.
Other Area Scores
Glenwood 2 Southeast Polk 1 (2 OT/PKs)
Skutt Catholic 3 Lewis Central 0