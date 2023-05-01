(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Denison-Schleswig won via shutout while Thomas Jefferson outscored Riverside in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 0
Brandon Hoss, Dan Overall, Braydon Shepard and Boston Hensley all scored one goal each for Lewis Central in the win. Shepard, Adriene Robles and Overall all had assists for the Titans.
Abraham Lincoln 7 Harlan 0
Irving Cruz scored twice while Javier Rivera, Julian Jimenez, Brian Ledesma and Kiel Sanchez all scored once for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Jonathan Amador had two assist, and Jimenez, Ledesma, Logan Vargas and Kai Bergeson finished with one assist each.
East Sac County 3 Atlantic 0
No stats to report.
Denison-Schleswig 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Jackson Saravia, Carlos Zamago, Jesus Espinoza and Angel Jimenez scored one goal each for the Monarchs in the win. Zamago also had an assist, and Sebastian Contreras had three saves and the clean sheet in goal.
Thomas Jefferson 5 Riverside 3
Ricky Prado scored twice while Mayson Kramer, Javier Aguilar and Luis Avalos finished with one goal each for Thomas Jefferson. Kramer, Allan Vazquez, Oscar Amador and Logan Larsen all finished with one assist each in the win.
Van Meter 1 Underwood 0
No stats to report.