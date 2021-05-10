(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig beat AL in a shootout, Treynor took down Riverside in double OT and LC, St. Albert, WCV/NV and Sioux City North were also winners in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
Treynor 2 Riverside 1 — 2 OT
Owen Mieska scored the Treynor golden goal on an assist from Danny Kinsella. Keaton Mann had the Cardinals regulation goal.
Caden Manzer had the lone goal of the game for Riverside.
West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 3 Harlan 2
Ian Shelton and Ashton Lyon scored goals for Harlan in the loss.
Denison-Schleswig 2 Abraham Lincoln 1 — 2 OT/PKs (4-2)
Alex Stogdill scored on an assist from Connor Oliver for AL's regulation goal.
Sioux City North 2 Sioux City East 0
Nuftalem Beyene and Michael Avery each scored goals for Sioux City North in the win.
