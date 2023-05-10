(KMAland) -- Glenwood beat Denison-Schleswig to grab a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship while Conestoga had their season come to an end at the state soccer tournament on Wednesday in KMAland boys soccer.
Glenwood 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
Cort Lovato Jr. and Cameron King both had two goals for Glenwood in the win. Caden Johnson had both assists for the Rams, which shares the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central.
Jesse Velasquez had the goal for Denison-Schleswig.
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS
Bennington 6 Conestoga 1
Jack Welch scored the only goal of the game for Conestoga.
Other Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Schuyler 2 South Sioux City 1
Skutt Catholic 9 Elkhorn North 0
Lexington 3 Scotus Central Catholic 2