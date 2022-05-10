(KMAland) -- St. Albert used a well-rounded offensive performance in a win over Logan-Magnolia, Denison-Schleswig blanked Missouri Valley and Harlan edged AHSTW on Tuesday.
St. Albert 5 Logan-Magnolia 1
St. Albert shared the scoring offensively with Gabriel Barajas, Aaron Kiley, Chase Morton and Gavin Tarbox each recording goals. Barajas, Tarbox and Kay had assists, too.
Denison-Schleswig 10 Missouri Valley 0
Manuel Alcaraz, Evan Jeronimo and Edin Barrios had two goals each while Jesus Espinoza, Rene Vargas, Jackson Sarvia and Alberto Zamago had one goal apiece.
Harlan 4 AHSTW 2
Ashton Lyon scored twice in the win for Harlan, and Ian Shelton and Ian Kearney scored once apiece.
Creston 3 Kuemper Catholic 0
Aidan Anderson scored two goals for Creston while Skyler Wilson added one winner.
Ethan Fitzhenry had eight saves for Kuemper in the loss.
West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 11 Central Iowa United 1
Mitchell Dickson scored three times while Kamron Kunkle and Matt Gerling had two goals each. Trenton Naragon, Logan Powell, Braylen Taylor and Brenden Donnelly scored one apiece.
Other Area Scores
Panorama 5 Tri-Center 0
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (MISSING)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City North 2 Bishop Heelan 0
Nebraska State Tournament
CLASS A
Gretna 4 Millard South 1
Lincoln East 3 Lincoln Southwest 0
Omaha Westside 1 Creighton Prep 0
Omaha Bryan 3 Papillion LaVista South 2 – 2 OT/PKs