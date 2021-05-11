(KMAland) -- Creston, Riverside, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East, North and West were all winners in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday.
Creston 4 Kuemper Catholic 1
Aiden Anderson scored a hat trick, and Brance Baker added a goal of his own for Creston in the win.
Riverside 6 Tri-Center 1
Eethan Reicks and Ayden Salais had two goals each for Riverside while Austin Kremkoski and Mike Casson also scored once apiece.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert at AHSTW
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City West def. Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City North 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Sioux City East 4 West Sioux 1