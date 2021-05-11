Creston Panthers Logo2
Steve McDermott

(KMAland) -- Creston, Riverside, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East, North and West were all winners in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday. 

Creston 4 Kuemper Catholic 1 

Aiden Anderson scored a hat trick, and Brance Baker added a goal of his own for Creston in the win.

Riverside 6 Tri-Center 1 

Eethan Reicks and Ayden Salais had two goals each for Riverside while Austin Kremkoski and Mike Casson also scored once apiece.

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Creston 4 Kuemper Catholic 1

St. Albert at AHSTW

Riverside 6 Tri-Center 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sioux City West def. Thomas Jefferson 

Sioux City North 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

Sioux City East 4 West Sioux 1

