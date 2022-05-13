(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Creston were both winners in KMAland boys soccer action on Thursday.
Lewis Central 12 Kuemper Catholic 0
Boston Hensley, Brayden Shepard, Jonah Churchill and Michael Kern all scored two goals for Lewis Central in the win. Cody Merrill, Hayden Phippen, Colton Costello and Caden VonWeihe also had one goal each, and Churchill had a team-high three assists for the Titans.
Other Area Scores
Creston 4 Underwood 1
Nebraska Class B State Tournament (B)
Skutt Catholic 3 Elkhorn North 1
Waverly 5 Scottsbluff 4
Lexington 4 Northwest 1
Bennington 7 Mt. Michael Benedictine 1