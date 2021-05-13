(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Treynor had 10-0 shutouts, St. Albert skipped past Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West were also winners in KMAland boys soccer action on Thursday.
Lewis Central 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Will Deine and Colton Costello had hat tricks and two assists each, and London McSorley, Boston Hensley and Jonah Churchill also scored one time apiece for Lewis Central. Other assists recorded came from Cody Merrill, Lucas McDaniel, Vince Arculeo, Jonah Churchill and Taber Dominguez. Kyle Gappa had the clean sheet for the Titans.
Treynor 10 Atlantic 0
Owen Mieska had three goals while Keaton Mann added two goals and three assists for the Cardinals. Sam Burmeister chipped in two goals and two assists and Thomas Schwartz put in two goals with one assist.
Ryder Davidson added a goal for Treynor in the win. Duncan Clark, Mason Yochum, Danny Kinsella and Andrew Kellar had one assist apiece.
Sioux City West 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Alex Tule, Jamie Perez and Yaison Mejia all scored for Sioux City West.
