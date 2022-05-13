(KMAland) -- Glenwood was a 2-0 winner over AL, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley staged a furious comeback on Treynor and AHSTW held off Underwood in Friday’s KMAland boys soccer slate.
Glenwood 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Jacob Slaughter and Caden Johnson scored goals for Glenwood with assists from Cort Lovato Jr. and Jade Nanfito.
AHSTW 4 Underwood 2
Raydden Grobe managed the hat trick for AHSTW while Brayden Lund also scored.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Treynor 3 (2 OT)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley overcame a 3-1 deficit in the final 20 minutes to record the overtime win.
Thomas Schwartz scored two times for Treynor while Brock Poland added one goal. Sam Burmeister assisted on three of those goals, and Tyler Reelfs had one helper. Goalie Nate Petersen managed nine saves in the loss.
Other Area Scores
Denison-Schleswig 10 Atlantic 0
Harlan 1 St. Albert 0
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia (B).
West Sioux 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Sioux City East 8 LeMars 0
Nebraska Class A State Semifinals
Gretna 4 Lincoln East 2
Omaha Westside 2 Omaha Bryan 1