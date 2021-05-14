(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln edged Glenwood, Underwood beat AHSTW in 2 OT and Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, TJ, Treynor and SBL were also winners in KMAland boys soccer on Friday.
Abraham Lincoln 3 Glenwood 1
Jesus Ledesma, Kieran Day and Spencer Hewitt all scored goals while Makosa Jones, Hewitt and Mathew Watts added assists for the Lynx.
Cort Lovato Jr. had the only goal of the game for Glenwood.
Denison-Schleswig 10 Atlantic 0
Ronaldo Ordonez had three goals while Jeffery Menedez, Carlos Garcia, Ramon Perez, Manny Alcarez, Manuel Leanos, Edin Barrios and Angel Sanchez all scored once. Juan Chino and Edgar Lara pitched in a pair of assists, and Yahir Zavala and Carlos Gomez Paz combined on the clean sheet.
Treynor 6 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0
Keaton Mann netted a hat trick and had two assists to lead Treynor in the victory. Thomas Schwartz added two goals and an assist, and Sam Burmeister pitched in one goal and two assists. Owen Mieska and Tyler Reelfs finished with one assist apiece, and Nate Petersen posted three saves and allowed zero goals in 80 minutes.
Harlan 3 Carroll 0
Ashton Lyon led Harlan with two goals in the shutout win.
Underwood 5 AHSTW 4 — 2 OT
Maddox Nelson scored a pair of goals for Underwood while Evan Honan, Jared Stark and Kaden Ogle (game-winner) put in one each.
