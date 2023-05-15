(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Tri-Center and Harlan advanced in postseason play on Monday.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 1 — First Round
East Sac County 2 Kuemper Catholic 0
No Stats Reported
West Sioux 8 Logan-Magnolia 0
No Stats Reported
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round
St. Albert 3 AHSTW 1
Kyle Irwin had two goals and an assist while Krystopher Moseley scored once and added one assist. Adam Denny also finished with one assist.
Tri-Center 3 Riverside 2
Hayden Mass had two goals while Johnny Zacharias had one goal. Ethan Schneckloth and Holden Skow had one assist each, and Hayden Benson managed two saves.
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — First Round
Clarke 4 Creston 3
No Stats Reported
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 — First Round
Carroll 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
No Stats Reported
Harlan 7 Atlantic 0
Elmer Argueta had four goals for the Cyclones. Ian Shelton had two and Nolan Schwery added one.