St. Albert Falcons Logo
Stock Photo

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Tri-Center and Harlan advanced in postseason play on Monday.

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 1 — First Round 

East Sac County 2 Kuemper Catholic 0

No Stats Reported

West Sioux 8 Logan-Magnolia 0

No Stats Reported

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round 

St. Albert 3 AHSTW 1

Kyle Irwin had two goals and an assist while Krystopher Moseley scored once and added one assist. Adam Denny also finished with one assist.

Tri-Center 3 Riverside 2

Hayden Mass had two goals while Johnny Zacharias had one goal. Ethan Schneckloth and Holden Skow had one assist each, and Hayden Benson managed two saves. 

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — First Round 

Clarke 4 Creston 3

No Stats Reported

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 — First Round 

Carroll 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

No Stats Reported

Harlan 7 Atlantic 0

Elmer Argueta had four goals for the Cyclones. Ian Shelton had two and Nolan Schwery added one. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.