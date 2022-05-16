(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Harlan were one-goal winners while Lewis Central and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley continued their dominant ways on Monday.
Check out the full KMAland boys soccer rundown below.
Glenwood 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
Caden Johnson’s goal in the 79th minute gave the Rams a thrilling win. Johnson’s winner was his second goal of the night. Cort Lovato Jr. and Jade Nanfito assisted on the goals, and Casey Godbout had eight saves.
Edin Barrios scored Denison-Schleswig’s only goal while Chris Magana managed five saves from his goalie position.
Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 0
Jonah Churchill pulled a hat trick while Brayden Shepard found the net against his old team, and Michael Kern also scored.
St. Albert goalie Chase Morton had five saves.
Harlan 1 Creston 0
Ashton Lyon’s goal in the second half did the trick for Harlan in the win.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 PCM 0
Mitchell Dickson had the hat trick for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley while Kamron Kunkle and Matt Gerling also had winners.
Other Area Scores
Underwood 4 Carroll 1
Kuemper Catholic 4 Atlantic 3
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (MISSING)