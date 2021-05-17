Aiden Anderson.jpg
Photo: Meg Haines

(KMAland) -- Aiden Anderson broke a school record while Glenwood, LC, Kuemper, Mo Valley and Sioux City East and West were other winners in KMAland boys soccer on Monday. 

Glenwood 3 Denison-Schleswig 1 

Jackson Wray scored twice for Glenwood in the victory. 

Creston 3 Harlan 0 

Aiden Anderson scored twice to become the school’s single-season record holder for goals (24). Brance Baker added a goal of his own in the win. 

Missouri Valley 3 Thomas Jefferson 0 

Grant Meade, Cole Lange and Cole Staska all had goals while Meade finished with an assist to lead the Big Reds. Alex Murray had 12 saves and a clean sheet in goal.

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 3 Denison-Schleswig 1

Creston 3 Harlan 0

Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 1

Kuemper Catholic 5 Atlantic 1

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia 

Missouri Valley 3 Thomas Jefferson 0

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at PCM 

Sioux City East 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Sioux City West 4 Sioux City North 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.