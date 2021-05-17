(KMAland) -- Aiden Anderson broke a school record while Glenwood, LC, Kuemper, Mo Valley and Sioux City East and West were other winners in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
Jackson Wray scored twice for Glenwood in the victory.
Aiden Anderson scored twice to become the school’s single-season record holder for goals (24). Brance Baker added a goal of his own in the win.
Grant Meade, Cole Lange and Cole Staska all had goals while Meade finished with an assist to lead the Big Reds. Alex Murray had 12 saves and a clean sheet in goal.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Creston 3 Harlan 0
Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 1
Kuemper Catholic 5 Atlantic 1
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at PCM
Sioux City East 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Sioux City West 4 Sioux City North 2