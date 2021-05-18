(KMAland) -- Treynor, St. Albert and Riverside were among the winners in Tuesday's boys soccer action in KMAland.
St. Albert 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Gavin McIntosh and Brayden Shepard each posted three goals. Sam Wilber tallied two. Owen Doner and Gavin Tarbox also found the net. Shepard posted three assists. Sam Wilber, Luke Hubbard and McIntosh also had helpers.
Riverside 3 East Sac County 0
Caden Manzer, Brogan Allensworth and Ethan Reicks scored goals. Manzer also had an assist.
Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 1
Keaton Mann scored four goals and passed out two assists. Sam Burmeister tallied two goals and one assist. Owen Mieska scored once and had two helpers. Tyson McCain, Tyler Rellfs, Duncan Clark and Nate Petersen each had a goal. Danny Kinsella had two assists, Ryder Davidson, Tyson McCain and Andrew Kellar also assisted.
Sioux City East 3 Abraham Lincoln 2
Brandon Toledo scored a goal for AL in the loss. Connor Vargas assisted.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/18)
St. Albert 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Underwood 3 Tri-Center 0
Riverside 3 East Sac County 0
Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 1
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Panorama
Sioux City East 3 Abraham Lincoln 2
Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux City West 0